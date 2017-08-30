A new, updated travel guide from the United Nations World Tourism Organization reminds travellers of important do's and don'ts of visiting other countries and being a good tourist at home as well, says protocol and etiquette consultant John Robertson.

While Robertson may not agree with the new buzz words used in the guide's new campaign, titled 'Travel.Enjoy.Respect',' he said the advice is still good.

1. Be respectful and courteous

Travellers should always ask permission before taking anyone's picture and learn a few words of the language of the country you are visiting, Robertson advises.

"Just to be able to say 'buongiorno' or' goedemorgen' goes a long way to create a positive impression and courteous exchange. It's much better than walking into a shop and yelling out, 'Does anyone speak English?'. "

2. Be careful buying souvenirs

CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) has had sanctions in place since the 1980s, Robertson notes, with the most notable one to stop the trade in ivory.

John Robertson urges travellers to be mindful of local resources such as water. (Submitted by John Robertson)

"Don't buy those prohibited items. There's lots more to choose from."

The workmanship and dignity of local artisans should be respected by paying a fair price, he added.

"Supporting the local economy is good for everybody so buy the locally-made souvenirs. Why travel across the world to bring back souvenirs made in China? Unless of course you're visiting China."

3. Respect restricted areas

"There are matters of outright or cumulative damage to built or natural heritage sites. Stay out of restricted areas, whether it's climbing historic monuments or scrambling over the sand dunes," Robertson said.

Signs that advise visitors "do not touch" and "stay out" apply to everyone, he said.

4. Respect local resources

"Respect local resources. For example, water is precious in many areas — not to be wasted," he points out.

Global travellers have known this for a long time, he said. "For instance, never to leave a tap running where the water supply depends on the rainfall."

5. Be prepared

"The passport office, medical centres and all their related websites offer advice often under the heading, 'before you go'," Robertson points out.

If a sign says to stay off the sand dunes, you must obey it, says etiquette expert John Robertson. (CBC)

The list is long: travellers should have proper vaccinations, a sufficient supply of any medications, know how to contact the embassy, what to do if your passport is stolen, and more, he said.

"Savvy travellers have been doing these things forever."

6. Be a respectful traveller

Not all locals enjoy having tourists, so travellers have to be mindful of that, Robertson said

"There's some graffiti recently publicized from Barcelona, someone has written at a popular tourist spot: 'Tourist — your luxury trip, my daily misery.'

"It's a reminder to all tourists, or international guests if you will, to be respectful of the places you visit and the people who live there."