Want to make those sweet gains while still being a sweet person?

We asked John Robertson, Island Morning's resident English butler, for his top etiquette tips for the gym.

1. Dress appropriately — and in clean clothes

"I've said this before, and it's worth repeating here: dress appropriately for the activity. You don't need an elaborate outfit, but consider neat gym attire, not ripped jeans and flip flops. And please, wash your gym clothes regularly."

2. Clean the equipment

"Always carry a towel to put on a bench or any equipment before using it and wipe it down after. A lot of gyms now have disinfectant and paper towel located throughout the gym floor. Feel free to use them, and please respect communal space. Leave it like you'd like to find it."

3. Be wise about phone use

John Robertson (Submitted by John Robertson)

"Picture-taking of other people at the gym is absolute worst form. It verges on voyeurism, and it could get you barred. And of course do not make loud, distracting phone calls from the gym floor."

"Many people wear ear buds. The music motivates them and dulls the pain, but please don't sing along, because you just don't know how loud or how awful it is."

4. Put your equipment back in place

"If you use it, put it away — I'm talking about the equipment. Even if the person before you didn't put away their weights, you can clean up after yourself, especially if you've loaded up the machine."

5. Be mindful of lines

"Don't jump the line for a piece of equipment when other people are waiting."

6. Be mindful of time

"If your gym has circuit training and there are several people following the circuit, use each piece of equipment for its alloted time only."

7. Respect personal space

"Don't interrupt anyone in the middle of a set. Respect their bubble, don't stand too close, even if you're waiting for the equipment next."

8. Don't stare

"Don't stare. No matter how impressive anyone's workout. It's creepy. You can ask someone about their routine, compliment them on it, but not while they're in the middle of it."

9. Don't get in the way

"Stand away from the weight rack. If you just pick up the weights and stand at the rack and do your curls, you're blocking the rack for others."