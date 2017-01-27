The contributions and achievements of the three individuals named as the newest members in the P.E.I. Business Hall of Fame will be recognized at special induction ceremony in May.

Inductees are selected for their record of business achievement, vision and innovation, inspiring, courageous leadership, a willingness to take risks and community responsibility.

This year's honorees include Gretha Rose, John Norman MacLeod, and Harris Garfield Johnston.

3 Gemini awards

Gretha Rose, president and executive Producer of Cellar Door Productions, is an award winning, internationally recognized, creative and diverse media company specializing in television, digital and co-branded media initiatives.

Rose was instrumental in creating the film/television industry on P.E.I in the late 90's. She has received many nominations and awards, including three Gemini Awards.

Co-founder of Metro Building Supplies Ltd.

John Norman MacLeod is well known in the construction industry. The native of Hartsville, P.E.I., is co-founder of and held executive roles in many Island construction companies, including Williams, Murphy & MacLeod, Prebilt Structures Ltd, Prebilt Homes & Prebilt Steel, and Sherwood Building Supplies Ltd.

He is also a co-founder of Metro Building Supplies Ltd. and Kinlock Creek Ltd.

Founder of Johnston's Homestyle Products

Harris Garfield Johnston, is the founder Johnston's Homestyle Products, a company known for its prepared salads. The company employs over 30 people at its Charlottetown processing facility.

Junior Achievement is an international non-profit organization dedicated to teaching young people the principles and dynamics of business. On P.E.I., some 4,000 students are enrolled in JA programs in schools across the province.

The 2017 Laureates will be honoured at a gala event to be held on May 25, at the Delta Hotel in Charlottetown.

Full profiles of the inductees, can be seen at Business Hall Of Fame 2017.