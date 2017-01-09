P.E.I. business confidence was down in December's survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

The index was pegged at 63.2 in December, down from 71.4 in November, when it led the country.

P.E.I. was in the middle of provincial rankings in December, but still above the national average of 60.7. P.E.I. business confidence has been above the Canadian average since early 2015.

Any mark above 50 on the barometer indicates more business owners expect improvements in the coming year than do not.

The findings are based on a random sample of CFIB member in controlled web survey. They're considered accurate within 4.1 points 19 times out of 20.