The confidence of P.E.I. businesses is still struggling to recover from federal tax reform proposals, says the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

The proposals are for a number of changes on how corporations are taxed.

The CFIB Business Barometer, a survey that measures business confidence, fell about 20 points on P.E.I. from September to October, to 53.6. It recovered slightly in November, up 2.2.

The barometer measures on a scale of 0 to 100. At 50, half of businesses would be considered to be confident things will improve in the next year.

"During [October] we saw, in every province across the country, that number drop," said Erin McGrath-Gaudet, P.E.I. director for CFIB.

Erin McGrath-Gaudet is hopeful confidence will rebound. (CBC)

"I think perhaps when we're looking at the numbers for P.E.I. it's just taking a bit longer to recover than we're seeing in some other provinces."

P.E.I. had been tracking mostly above the national average for the last three years, occasionally leading the country.

It fell below the national average in October and remained there in November.

Labour shortage also a concern

While tax and regulatory costs are the leading concern on the cost constraints side of the barometer, a shortage of skilled labour is the leading concern on the limitations on sales and production side.

McGrath-Gaudet said the province has seen this concern before, particularly during boom times in the oil patch, when skilled labour from the Island is attracted west. But even without an oil boom, she said that number has been creeping up this year to surpass concerns about domestic demand.

The economy has been strong on the Island, she said, and that has made labour tighter, but she believes the labour market is also starting to feel the impact of retiring baby boomers.

Hopeful numbers will even out

"When it comes to the demographic factors, that trend is only going to continue," she said.

"The demographics is something we can try and change through increased immigration and better retention of newcomers, and repatriation of Islanders, but we're going to face some serious challenges in coming years."

McGrath-Gaudet said with just two months of relatively low confidence, it is too soon to get very concerned about the state of the economy, and she is hopeful those numbers will even out over the next few months.