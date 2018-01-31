Bush Dumville, the MLA for West Royalty-Springvale, will sit as an independent after resigning from the Liberal Party, Premier Wade MacLauchlan announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, MacLauchlan said he was disappointed by Dumville's reasoning but that the party would move on.

"It has been clear for some time that Mr. Dumville has struggled to share the values of our Liberal caucus and Liberal Party," MacLauchlan said.

CBC News has reached out to Dumville for comment.

The 73-year-old has represented District 15 as a member of the Liberal Party since 2007. Dumville is a former businessman and was a member of the RCMP.

Dumville's resignation leaves the Liberals with 16 seats in the 27-seat provincial legislature.

More to come





