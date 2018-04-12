Dumville alleges paving money targeted for Liberal districts

Independent MLA Bush Dumville raised more allegations in the P.E.I. Legislature Thursday, this time saying he was called and advised of millions of dollars for paving that was only to be used in Liberal-held districts.

"During the paving season in 2017, I received a call from chief of staff Robert Vessey asking if I needed extra recap pavement for my district. He stated that they had an extra $2 million for paving, but to keep it quiet because it was targeted for Liberal-held districts only," Dumville said.

Independent MLA Bush Dumville raised allegations in the house Thursday about money for paving being set aside for Liberal districts. (P.E.I. Legislature)

"Why was this politically motivated out of the chief of staff's office and not your department?" Dumville asked Transportation Minister Paula Biggar in the house.

Paving done in districts where needed, transportation minister says

Biggar said money for paving goes to all districts — wherever it's needed.

"When we look across different districts, we look at where the biggest breakup is, where the most traffic is, we do traffic counts," Biggar said. "We put together a plan in consultation with the district supervisors that are out there on the roads everyday."

Transportation Minister Paula Biggar says there will continue to be infrastructure investments in all districts across the Island. (P.E.I. Legislature)

A government spokesperson said Robert Vessey was not available for an interview Thursday.

Biggar said the transportation department consults with members on the needs in their districts and will continue to invest in infrastructure right across P.E.I.

