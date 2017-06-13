Transit riders in Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall will soon be able to track their buses using their phones.
T3 Transit, along with the municipalities, has accepted a bid from a company called ReadyPass for a GPS tracking program. The ReadyPass system will allow people to track bus arrival times using an app on their smartphones.
Each of the municipalities will contribute to the $47,000 total cost. Charlottetown council approved its share Monday night.
T3 Transit expects the program will be ready in the fall.
