A former school bus driver, Stephen William MacLeod was in court Monday.

A bus driver from Queens County P.E.I. pleaded guilty Monday to one count of invitation to sexual touching.

Steven William MacLeod, 31, of Rose Valley a community west of Charlottetown, used to drive a school bus until his suspension last May.

According to an agreed statement of facts read into the record Monday in a Charlottetown courtroom, MacLeod used his cell phone to exchange more than 200 text messages with the girl, over a period of four hours.

During those exchanges, he invited the girl to meet up to have sex, and offered her liquor and marijuana. The Crown prosecutor said MacLeod's position as a bus driver placed him in a position of trust.

MacLeod faces a minimum sentence of 90 days in jail, and is slated to return to provincial court March 15 for sentencing.