A P.E.I. bus driver was recently surprised at a school assembly at Souris Regional by students and staff where he was honoured with the 2017 School Bus Driver Award from the P.E.I. Home and School Federation.

'"Dougie," he said, … "You're just a great bus driver and you're really old."' - Doug Morrow

Doug Morrow says he didn't know anything about it until a few other bus drivers told him they had to be back at the school by 2:30 p.m.

"When we got back to the school all the students were in the auditorium with everybody around and I still didn't catch on until Miss Dougall from the provincial home and school association started talking about bus drivers."

Morrow, who has been a bus driver for 32 years, said he realized it was him she was talking about.

"That's when it hit. It was a big big surprise. I'm quite humbled about it. I'm getting near retirement so it was a nice award to receive."

'Really nice to get'

Receiving this year's bus driver award was a result of Morrow, who the children call Dougie, being nominated by students, staff and parents who wrote letters of support. Some of the parents were students he once drove.

"It's really nice to get. I've been driving 32 years as a bus driver fulltime."

Morrow said seeing the smiling faces of the students each day makes his job more rewarding but admits there were some rough days with a few students.

"As a rule, over the years, I've always had pretty well behaved students on my bus. I haven't had too much problem."

'The first face they see'

Morrow said he never knows what the younger students will say to him, adding some things can be hilarious as was the day a Grade 2 student told him he was really old.

"'Dougie,' he said, 'You're a really great bus driver, you're just a great bus driver and you're really old.'"

Morrow said the best part of the job is talking to the students. "When they leave the house in the morning, the driver is the first face they see so I always try to greet them with good morning."

The bus driver said he will stay on one more year but admits he will miss the routine of picking the student up each morning and taking them home each afternoon.