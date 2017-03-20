Music stars Burton Cummings and Jimmy Rankin will perform at a concert in Summerside, P.E.I., this summer celebrating both the 150th birthday of Canada and the 20th anniversary of the Confederation Bridge.

Cummings will headline the event at Credit Union Place on Saturday, June 17, as part of Bridgefest 150, which runs from the 16th to the 18th and also includes events in Borden-Carleton.

Cummings is well known for hits with The Guess Who and as a solo artist including These Eyes, No Time, American Woman, Share the Land, Clap for the Wolfman, I'm Scared, I Will Play a Rhapsody and Undun.

"He's an award winner for not only performance, but for record sales too," East Coast Production Group president Joe Keenan said in a statement. "He is unrivalled in the music world and continues to prove that by performing night after night with the crowd held in the palm of his hand."

Multiple Juno winner Jimmy Rankin, who is also frontman for The Rankin Family, is the event's special guest. Keenan said an opening act will be announced later.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 24.