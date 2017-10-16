One of the P.E.I. Humane Society's most dedicated volunteers is now on the receiving end of the same kind of help she has been providing for years.

Lise Chloe Brown has been a volunteer dog walker at the humane society for more than five years.

But Brown had foot surgery early in October, so she can no longer walk dogs at the Humane Society.

Burin's Buddies

But it also means she can't walk her own dog, Burin.

So Burin's Buddies are stepping up to help.

Burin's Buddies is a campaign organized by Kelly Mullaly. She's signed up volunteer dog walkers, and started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for a dog walking service to walk Burin when no volunteers are available.

Mullaly said she's been getting a great response to the campaign.

Energetic dog

"They know that Lise is a person who has given a lot being a volunteer dog walker, and that she's a lovely person and wouldn't step up and ask for this herself," she said.

Burin is a young, energetic dog who needs his walks, Mullaly said.

People who want to help can look for the Burin's Buddies GoFundMe campaign or contact Mullaly on Facebook to volunteer.