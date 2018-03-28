Burger Love now 'tip to tip' on P.E.I.

PEI Burger Love has expanded to four more Island communities.

Establishments in Tignish, Alberton, Mount Stewart and Cardigan are among the 85 participants for the campaign's eighth year, which begins Friday and runs until April 30.

With three restaurants in Souris back in the competition, "we truly are tip-to-tip this year," Melody Dover, president of Fresh Media, the agency behind PEI Burger Love, said in a news release.

Island beef

During the month, customers vote on which burger they think is best. All the burgers must Island beef. Unique ingredients featured on some of this year's burgers include bacon apple cheese spread, paprika potato chips, chow mein noodles, Himalayan butter sauce; one burger will feature marshmallows and Graham crackers.

This is also the second year for the Give Back Burger. Of the restaurants participating in 2018, one-third have opted in to the initiative, which gives $1 from each of the burgers to Food Security Grant Programs in partnership with the United Way of PEI. Last year more than $60,000 was raised to support a variety of grant recipients with programs focused on increasing access to local and affordable food for Islanders.

