The value of building permits issued so far in 2017 is way up over last year, according to a report released last week by Statistics Canada.
The report shows a seasonally adjusted value for building permits issued in January and February of $34.8 million, a 49 per cent increase over the first two months of 2016. Non-residential permits showed the biggest growth, up 280 per cent to $10.1 million.
Residential permits were up 19.6 per cent to $24.7 million.
|2016
|2017
|Total
|$23.3M
|$34.8M
|Residential
|$20.7M
|$24.7M
|Non-residential
|$2.6M
|$10.1M
