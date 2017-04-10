The value of building permits issued so far in 2017 is way up over last year, according to a report released last week by Statistics Canada.

The report shows a seasonally adjusted value for building permits issued in January and February of $34.8 million, a 49 per cent increase over the first two months of 2016. Non-residential permits showed the biggest growth, up 280 per cent to $10.1 million.

Residential permits were up 19.6 per cent to $24.7 million.