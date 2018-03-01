P.E.I. woodlot owners say they are pleased that some buildings, such as barns and fishermen's huts, are going to be exempt from the national building code.

The province is currently drafting new regulations, as it prepares to adopt the national building code province-wide.

The P.E.I. Woodlot Owners Association met with provincial officials in recent weeks to express its concerns — and to ask for exemptions.

"They're basically exemptions for farmers' and fishermen's buildings that are not used for human habitation," said association chair John Rowe. "After we expressed those concerns to the government we feel we were heard."

John Rowe, chair of the Prince Edward Island Woodlot Owners Association, said some old barns made from Island lumber are exceptionally strong (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The national building code will require buildings to be made from lumber that has been kiln- or air-dried, and stamped for approval by an inspector. Only one lumber mill on P.E.I. currently meets those requirements.

Government was already planning to meet the woodlot owners' request, said Glenda MacKinnon-Peters, manager of inspection services, P.E.I. department of communities, land and environment.

Other jurisdictions exempt farm buildings

"It was something that we had looked at," she said. "There are other jurisdictions in Canada that do exempt farm buildings from their building code so that was our intention."

Buildings used for farming, fishing and forestry will be exempt, according to MacKinnon-Peters. That means locally milled lumber, inspected or not, may be used in their construction.

However, buildings where people spend significant time working, such as potato processing facilities, will not be exempt.

"It comes back to worker safety ... making sure a building doesn't collapse," said MacKinnon-Peters.

Some old barns exceptionally strong

Some old barns made from local lumber are exceptionally strong, according to Rowe.

"If it was built with Island lumber and it's still standing, we don't see any reason why it couldn't be used again," Rowe said.

The national building code sets minimum construction standards. On P.E.I., it is currently used only in Charlottetown, Summerside and Stratford.

Public hearings on the draft regulations are slated for late spring.