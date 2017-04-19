The head of the Tourism Association of PEI says he's extremely disappointed and dissatisfied with the provincial budget address.

Kevin Mouflier says agriculture and fisheries were mentioned as primary industries, but tourism was left off the list.

'The only thing that was really referencing tourism was good weather.' - Kevin Mouflier

He was hoping there would be new investment to help with labour issues, especially in the shoulder season, and more marketing dollars.

"Tourism is a primary industry and we were very disappointed in the fact it wasn't even referenced in the budget whatsoever," Mouflier said. "The only thing that was really referencing tourism was good weather."

The budget address mentioned good weather helped boost tourism, with overnight stays up 10 per cent to a record high.

Government responds

The Department of Economic Development and Tourism sent this statement to CBC:

"Tourism is a vital industry and key driver of economic development in Prince Edward Island. The department provides a wide range of supports for industry including festival and event funding, support to tourism organizations, training and marketing, financing for tourism businesses, research, and many other supports."