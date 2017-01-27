Some Prince Edward Islanders lobbied for a change in priorities during Finance Minister Al Roach's provincial budget consultation in Montague Thursday.

Ten people spoke at the meeting, including several parents concerned about proposed school closures, two of them in eastern P.E.I.

Georgetown parent Melvin Ford suggested the government needed to reconsider where the government is spending its money.

"When we look at the dollars and figures the government is spending on programs and private businesses and individuals and corporations throughout the province, I think it's time for them to take a long, hard look at those dollars," said Ford.

"Some of those dollars need to be put back into rural Prince Edward Island, and that for me is saving our schools."

Support for rural communities a theme

Other people also talked about carbon pricing and health care.

A common thread in the feedback was a feeling that rural communities are not well enough supported.

The Montague meeting was the first of four public consultation meetings.

Roach will also hold meetings planned in Charlottetown, Summerside and Tignish.