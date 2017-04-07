P.E.I. Finance Minister Allen Roach stood in the legislature Friday and delivered the first balanced budget for the province in a decade.
The government is projecting a $600,000 surplus in 2017-18.
The graphic above shows the ride the deficit has taken over the last 13 years, along with projections from the government for the next few.
The tables below show how the government got to surplus this year.
|2016-17 forecast
|2017-18 estimate
|Health
|632.6
|653.2
|Interest and amortization
|195.2
|197.9
|Transportation, Infrastructure
|116.7
|133.9
|Employee benefits
|57.8
|62.4
|Finance and other
|111.6
|115.5
|Justice and Public Safety
|52.1
|54.7
|Agriculture, Fisheries, Environment
|51.2
|51.8
|Workforce and Advanced Learning
|128.4
|128.2
|Economic Development, Tourism
|51.6
|54.6
|Family and Human Services
|103
|103.4
|Education
|250.1
|256.1
The province is projecting increased revenues both from its own sources and the federal government.
|2016-17 forecast
|2017-18 estimate
|Federal
|674.7
|705.5
|Provincial
|970.4
|1028.5
|Crown surplus
|76.4
|70.5
|Capital
|10.9
|7.7
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Orphaned P.E.I. foal saved by another mare's milk
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | P.E.I. Science Fair hands out awards for student projects