P.E.I. Finance Minister Allen Roach stood in the legislature Friday and delivered the first balanced budget for the province in a decade.

The government is projecting a $600,000 surplus in 2017-18.

The graphic above shows the ride the deficit has taken over the last 13 years, along with projections from the government for the next few.

The tables below show how the government got to surplus this year.

Provincial government spending (Millions of dollars) 2016-17 forecast 2017-18 estimate Health 632.6 653.2 Interest and amortization 195.2 197.9 Transportation, Infrastructure 116.7 133.9 Employee benefits 57.8 62.4 Finance and other 111.6 115.5 Justice and Public Safety 52.1 54.7 Agriculture, Fisheries, Environment 51.2 51.8 Workforce and Advanced Learning 128.4 128.2 Economic Development, Tourism 51.6 54.6 Family and Human Services 103 103.4 Education 250.1 256.1

The province is projecting increased revenues both from its own sources and the federal government.