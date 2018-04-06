P.E.I. adds $107M in spending, retains surplus

The P.E.I. government found itself in a position to go on something of a spending spree in the 2018-19 budget, presented Friday, and went for it.

Estimates for the coming year's budget include an additional $107 million in spending over the estimates for 2017-18, a 5.7 per cent increase, while posting a small surplus for both the previous and current fiscal years.

Health PEI is the biggest beneficiary of Finance Minister Heath MacDonald's first budget, with $32 million added to its budget, but many departments saw significant increases.

Communities, Land and Environment: +$8.6M

Education, Early Learning and Culture: +$18M

Family and Human Services: +$18M

Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy: +$11M

Workforce and Advanced Learning: +$6.7M

Despite all the extra spending, the government is estimating a $1.5 million surplus for 2018-19. The $600,000 surplus estimated last April for 2017-18, has been updated to a $1.2 million surplus.

Increase in federal funding

The province can thank the federal government for much of the revenue that is allowing the increased spending.

Federal transfers are up $60 million over last year's estimates. The increased transfers are spread out over a number of areas. Some of the largest increases are

Equalization: +28.6M

Canada Health Transfer: +2.8M

Infrastructure: +7.8M

Housing Trusts: +$6M

This budget also sees the introduction of the federal Low Carbon Economy Fund, worth $5.8 million

The P.E.I. government is also forecasting significant increases in its own revenue sources, a total of $43.3 million from income tax, property tax, sales tax, and corporate tax.

Road to the surplus

In 2012-13, the provincial government ran a $79.9 million deficit. That number gradually fell, until the first surplus in a decade was posted for this fiscal year.

2012-13: $79.9M

2013-14: $45.9M

2014-15: $20.3M

2015-16: $13.1M

2016-17: $1.3M

2017-18: $1.2M (surplus)

2018-19: $1.5M (surplus)

