P.E.I. adds $107M in spending, retains surplus
Government projects $1.5M surplus
The P.E.I. government found itself in a position to go on something of a spending spree in the 2018-19 budget, presented Friday, and went for it.
Estimates for the coming year's budget include an additional $107 million in spending over the estimates for 2017-18, a 5.7 per cent increase, while posting a small surplus for both the previous and current fiscal years.
Health PEI is the biggest beneficiary of Finance Minister Heath MacDonald's first budget, with $32 million added to its budget, but many departments saw significant increases.
- Communities, Land and Environment: +$8.6M
- Education, Early Learning and Culture: +$18M
- Family and Human Services: +$18M
- Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy: +$11M
- Workforce and Advanced Learning: +$6.7M
Despite all the extra spending, the government is estimating a $1.5 million surplus for 2018-19. The $600,000 surplus estimated last April for 2017-18, has been updated to a $1.2 million surplus.
Increase in federal funding
The province can thank the federal government for much of the revenue that is allowing the increased spending.
Federal transfers are up $60 million over last year's estimates. The increased transfers are spread out over a number of areas. Some of the largest increases are
- Equalization: +28.6M
- Canada Health Transfer: +2.8M
- Infrastructure: +7.8M
- Housing Trusts: +$6M
This budget also sees the introduction of the federal Low Carbon Economy Fund, worth $5.8 million
The P.E.I. government is also forecasting significant increases in its own revenue sources, a total of $43.3 million from income tax, property tax, sales tax, and corporate tax.
Road to the surplus
In 2012-13, the provincial government ran a $79.9 million deficit. That number gradually fell, until the first surplus in a decade was posted for this fiscal year.
- 2012-13: $79.9M
- 2013-14: $45.9M
- 2014-15: $20.3M
- 2015-16: $13.1M
- 2016-17: $1.3M
- 2017-18: $1.2M (surplus)
- 2018-19: $1.5M (surplus)