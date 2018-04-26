No threats to Official Opposition or breach of privilege, Speaker rules

P.E.I.'s Speaker of the Legislative Assembly said he didn't see any threats to Official Opposition members or breaches of their parliamentary privilege in the house Thursday.

Last Friday, PC MLAs Darlene Compton and Steven Myers asked Speaker Buck Watts to rule on whether their privileges had been infringed upon as MLAs.

They said they faced online threats of legal action from members of the P.E.I. Coalition for Proportional Representation after Compton alleged in the legislature that the coalition shared information about voters' support for proportional representation with the Green Party.

The authors of the comments, which included members of the PR Coalition, had described the statements by the Tories as untrue or defamatory. Watts said those descriptions were opinions and members of the public have the right to free speech — which allows them to disagree with statements made in parliamentary proceedings.

He also said the public may express the view that such statements are defamatory, even though members of the house will not be sanctioned outside of parliament for speeches in parliament. Watts said it's important to remember that something can be inflammatory, disagreeable, or offensive — but it may not be a question of privilege unless the comment actually impinges upon the ability of members of parliament to do their job properly.

Speaker Buck Watts ruled there was no breach of privilege. (Courtesy Prince Edward Island Liberal Party)

"The proceedings of the legislative assembly take place in the public sphere and members should expect that citizens shall react to and comment on them especially when they are named in those proceedings," said Watts.

The speaker also delivered a warning to members that while they do have freedom of speech and debate in the house, what they say outside the chamber may not be protected by parliamentary privilege and they should use their privilege protections with caution.

Watts said there is a grave responsibility that comes with the parliamentary privilege and the consequences of abuse of that privilege could to be terrible.

"Innocent people could be slandered with no redress available to them. Reputations could be destroyed on the basis of false rumour," said Watts.

Watts said members "act at their peril" while transmitting messages made outside the chamber, even if they are quoting from their own speech made in parliament.

Darlene Compton said she was the target of online threats by members of the P.E.I. Coalition for Proportional Representation. (P.E.I. Legislative Assembly)

Watts said he saw the individuals in the public responding to assertions in the house, but no direct threats to impede members from performing their duties. Therefore, there was no breach of privilege, he ruled.

Watts said if an attempt is made to file a lawsuit against any member over their conduct during the official proceeding of the house, he would defend the privileges of all members.

