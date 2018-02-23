Islanders will get to party like it's the summer of '69 in July.

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams will play Credit Union Place in Summerside on July 31.

Adams started his career as lead vocalist for Sweeney Todd in the 1970s, but broke out as a solo artist in 1979 and emerged as a star with the release of Cuts Like a Knife in 1983, and achieved international fame with Reckless a year later.

Tickets go on sale March 2 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $60 to $112.

It's part of Adams's The Ultimate Tour.