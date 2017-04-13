Islanders will have the opportunity to bid farewell to CBC personalities Bruce Rainnie and Kevin "Boomer" Gallant later this month.

Coffee and tea will be served at a goodbye party April 27 at Murphy's Community Centre in Charlottetown.

Rainnie and Gallant will arrive at 7:30 p.m. It's free to the public and admission is first come, first serve.

Rainnie has been host of CBC News: Compass for the past 13 years. Gallant has been the show's weather specialist for 31 years. They will both be leaving April 28.

Rainnie announced has accepted a job as the executive director of the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame. Gallant is retiring.

"The Compass audience has been so incredibly kind to the two of us," Rainnie said.

"It will be wonderful to have the chance to say goodbye in a public setting. I can guarantee loads of laughs!"