P.E.I.'s Brookvale Provincial Ski Park marked its 50th anniversary this year with a full season of skiing.

Ski park superintendent Allan Matters said opening for the first day of the Christmas break on Dec. 22 and staying open through to the last day of March break on March 26 was the highlight of the season for him.

"That's probably a lot to do with the upgrades we've done on our snowmaking in the last couple of years," said Matters.

New snow guns helped keep the ski hill open. (CBC)

"In this kind of a season where there wasn't a lot of snow from Mother Nature, we did quite well."

While the snow on the ground was intermittent, the weather was not completely delinquent in helping out. There was a bit of cold snap to help out with the snowmaking just before opening day, and a bit of fresh snowfall on the day itself.

The season has a strong close as well, with a storm in the middle of March break to entice people on to the slopes for the closing weekend.