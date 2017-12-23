Brookvale Provincial Ski Park is set to open on Boxing Day and will be introducing a new winter sport this season.

Starting this year, visitors will able to rip around on 10 kilometres of groomed single-track trail specifically made for fatbiking.

Erin Curley, assistant superintendent at the park, says there will be several fatbikes available for rent, and that visitors are welcome to bring their own as well.

'We can't wait to show off what Brookvale has to offer.' — Erin Curley

"It's just like any other biking except for it's an overinflated tire, so it's got a bit of cushioning against the snow, and it's really popular among Islanders," she said.

"We're excited to be able to offer that service. We can't wait to show off what Brookvale has to offer."

Hope to open park Boxing Day morning

The fatbiking site can be found on the Nordic side of the park where the cross-country trails are located.

The ski park is in the middle of making snow while temperatures are low and is hoping for a decent snowfall to open the park to visitors at 9:30 a.m. on Boxing Day.

Visit the Brookvale website for more information on pass pricing, hours of operation and what's available at the ski park.