Despite all the rain and ice this week, officials with the Brookvale Provincial Ski Park say they will be ready for the 50th anniversary celebrations this weekend.

"It is still pretty white, believe it or not," said assistant superintendent Erin Curley. "We've had a lot of rain but at the same time everything is still great conditions."

'Know when to stay off'

Curley said the freezing rain protects the snow and the rain melts off the ice and allows the water to drain through.

'It's frustrating … whenever the weather isn't on our side, but at the same time we're having a great year.' - Brookvale's Erin Curley

"We have great staff here that work really hard to maintain the snow and know when to stay off so that we are able to essentially save it for the next good day," she said on CBC's Mainstreet.

"It's frustrating … whenever the weather isn't on our side, but at the same time we're having a great year."

Brookvale was closed on Thursday but is scheduled to open Friday at 1:30 and be open regular hours — 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — on Saturday for the anniversary party.

Bonfire and prizes

There will be a bonfire with music and prizes. Ice cream and hot chocolate will be served, and officials will honour special guests who have been a huge part of Brookvale over the last 50 years.

There will be a truck onsite to accept any donations of non-perishable food to the food bank. Anyone who makes a donation will get 25 per cent off their lift ticket on Saturday.

"I have a good feeling that it's going to be a great weekend," Curley said.