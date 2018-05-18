Funeral details for rugby player Brodie McCarthy announced

Brodie McCarthy's family have announced details for his funeral.

McCarthy, a student at Montague High School in eastern P.E.I., died Sunday after a rugby accident in Summerside.

McCarthy will lie in rest at the Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday at 11 a.m.

The service will be live streamed for those who can't attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that people consider making a donation to the Neuro-ICU at the Moncton City Hospital, or to the Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplant Program.

More P.E.I. news