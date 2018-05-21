Funeral service for Brodie McCarthy now underway

The funeral for Brodie McCarthy, the P.E.I. highschool student who died after a rugby accident, is now underway.

The Grade 12 student at Montague High School in eastern P.E.I. was just weeks from graduating when he was playing in the David Voye Memorial rugby tournament in Summerside last week.

He sustained a head injury in what has been described as "a normal rugby play," though he collapsed shortly afterwards. He died in hospital in Moncton on May 13.

The tragedy has drawn reaction from around the world, as well as on the Island. On Wednesday, students at some P.E.I. high schools wore jerseys to remember McCarthy. On the same day, the World Rugby Council in Ireland paused in remembrance at the beginning of its meeting.

The funeral service is being held at the Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home in the chapel, and is being livestreamed on the funeral home website for those who can't be there.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that people consider making a donation to the Neuro-ICU at the Moncton City Hospital, or to the Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplant Program.

The P.E.I. Department of Justice and Public Safety has said the New Brunswick coroner's office is the investigating agency in the death.

