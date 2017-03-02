Islanders are well represented at this year's Tim Hortons Brier in St. John's, including two curlers playing for other provinces.

"It's a bit of a unique situation [and] a great thing for P.E.I.," said Andrew Robinson, president of Curl P.E.I.

Representing P.E.I. is skip Eddie MacKenzie, Sean Ledgerwood, Matthew Nabuurs and Robbie Doherty from the Charlottetown Curling Complex.

Two more Islanders are playing for other teams — Adam Casey is skipping Saskatchewan's team and Brett Gallant is playing for team Newfoundland and Labrador.

Robinson explained that in recent years the rules regarding residency have been modified to allow one non-resident to play for a provincial or territorial team. That is the case with Casey, who is still a resident of P.E.I., said Robinson. Gallant's case is different in that he was born on P.E.I. but now lives in Newfoundland.

Pre-qualifying

P.E.I.'s team begins curling Thursday in a pre-qualifying round-round tournament against Nunavut. After that, P.E.I; plays Nova Scotia and the Yukon on Friday. P.E.I. must win the pre-qualifying final to make it to the Brier, which begins Saturday.

Robinson noted the three other pre-qualifying teams are good, which is often the case at the Brier.

"You don't get to the Brier unless you're a good team," he said.

Robinson said Newfoundland and Labrador is one of the favourites to win this year's Brier. But so too is Kevin Koe's Team Canada. Koe is the defending Brier champion.