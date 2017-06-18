Bridgefest's Sunday events are underway, with the IWK Run for families, and IWK Bridge Walk both continuing until noon.

The Confederation Bridge is closed until 1 p.m. because of the IWK Bridge Walk and IWK Run for Families. (Submitted by Leith Fraser)

La marche et courses battent leur plein sur le pont de la Confédération. Il sera fermé jusqu'à 13h. #iciipe #BridgeFest150 #iwkrun pic.twitter.com/gIqL2IRpL7 — @JeanLucBouchard

There are plenty of activities going on in Borden-Carleton until 4 p.m. including a free Kids' Zone, live entertainment and interactive games.

Bridgefest celebrations include family fun with interactive games and more. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The Hockey Hall of Fame and the Concours d'Elegance Car Show are both running until 4 p.m.

The Hockey Hall of Fame is on hand as part of the Bridgefest celebrations. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

Helicopter tours are running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., bridge and boat tours are happening until 4 p.m.

There are also animals on hand in a petting zoo.

There are a variety of animals ready for some love at the Bridgefest petting zoo. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)