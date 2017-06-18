Bridgefest's Sunday events are underway, with the IWK Run for families, and IWK Bridge Walk both continuing until noon.

Bridge Run

The Confederation Bridge is closed until 1 p.m. because of the IWK Bridge Walk and IWK Run for Families. (Submitted by Leith Fraser)

There are plenty of activities going on in Borden-Carleton until 4 p.m. including a free Kids' Zone, live entertainment and interactive games. 

Bridgefest

Bridgefest celebrations include family fun with interactive games and more. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The Hockey Hall of Fame and the Concours d'Elegance Car Show are both running until 4 p.m.

HHOF at Bridgefest

The Hockey Hall of Fame is on hand as part of the Bridgefest celebrations. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

Helicopter tours are running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., bridge and boat tours are happening until 4 p.m.

There are also animals on hand in a petting zoo.

Bridgefest petting zoo

There are a variety of animals ready for some love at the Bridgefest petting zoo. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

With files from Nicole Williams, Stephanie Kelly and Jean-Luc Bouchard