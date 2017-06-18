Bridgefest's Sunday events are underway, with the IWK Run for families, and IWK Bridge Walk both continuing until noon.
La marche et courses battent leur plein sur le pont de la Confédération. Il sera fermé jusqu'à 13h. #iciipe #BridgeFest150 #iwkrun pic.twitter.com/gIqL2IRpL7—
@JeanLucBouchard
There are plenty of activities going on in Borden-Carleton until 4 p.m. including a free Kids' Zone, live entertainment and interactive games.
The Hockey Hall of Fame and the Concours d'Elegance Car Show are both running until 4 p.m.
Helicopter tours are running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., bridge and boat tours are happening until 4 p.m.
There are also animals on hand in a petting zoo.
Some furry guests are here to celebrate #BridgeFest150 #PEI pic.twitter.com/cInAb61qxD—
@NicoleatCBC
-
MORE P.E.I. NEWS I P.E.I. theatre guide 2017: What's on stage this summer
-
MORE P.E.I. NEWS I TD P.E.I. Jazz and Blues Festival just around the corner