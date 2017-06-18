A walk across the Confederation Bridge Sunday morning was especially moving for one family from Fredericton, N.B. The Bishops joined hundreds of others in crossing the bridge to raise money for the IWK-- a hospital that helped their daughter from the time she was a toddler.

April Bishop's daughter Rayne was diagnosed with congenital neutropenia when she was nine-months old and had to be airlifted to the IWK for treatment.

Bishop said the family was told that with her condition, Rayne would likely have to battle cancer at some point in her life. As it turns out, she received that diagnoses when she was four years old.

"We had her right down to the IWK and they started treatments right there," Bishop said.

"They're amazing, made sure we were informed every step of the way."

'It was amazing'

Bishop said the family wanted to give back to the hospital that has given her family so much.

"Thank God for the IWK," she said. "I truly believe if it wasn't for them and the wonderful doctors and staff and nurses, we wouldn't have her with us here today."

She said the idea to put together a team for the Bridge Walk came from Rayne's Grade 1 teacher, and people from Rayne's school also came along to support the family, and the IWK at Bridgefest on Sunday.

Participants could register for either the IWK Run for Families or the IWK Bridge Walk to help support the hospital. (Submitted by Elizabeth Fraser)

"It was amazing, just to see that many people to support a hospital for you know for our children," she said.

'Keep fighting'

Bishop said her family's journey up to this point has been difficult.

"It's been tough," she said. "But you gotta do what you gotta do for your child and get through it."

Bishop said Rayne is finishing Grade 2 this year, and she is doing well with her treatments.

Rayne will have to go to the IWK every six months until she turns 18.

Bishop said the family will continue "fighting every step of the way," and credits the people around her family for helping her through.

"We have a great support team behind us, friends and family and the IWK definitely," she said.

"I'd just like to thank everybody, just everybody for doing this. It's been an honour to walk across the bridge and walk along with so many people in support of the IWK."