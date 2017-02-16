In addition to celebrating Canada's 150th anniversary, Islanders will also have a chance this summer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Confederation Bridge.

The celebrations will include shutting the bridge to traffic for a morning run or walk.

'Jewel of Canada's infrastructure'

Given it is the Confederation bridge and this is Canada's 150th anniversary, Michel Le Chasseur, general manager of Strait Crossing Bridge Limited, the company responsible for operating and maintaining the bridge, said combining the two anniversaries was a good fit.

"The bridge is also a jewel of Canada's infrastructure and, I think, the pride and joy of all Canadians," said Le Chasseur.

"I think it's a moment to stop and reflect and have a party."

BridgeFest 150 is scheduled to take place June 16-18. One of the activities, on June 18, is the IWK Run For Families -- a 5-km, 10-km or half marathon run or walk on the bridge.

Le Chasseur said 10,000 people are expected to participate in the run or walk. To accommodate the IWK Run For Families, the bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., he added.

Fireworks, live music

Other activities planned for BridgeFest include fireworks in Borden-Carleton on June 16 and a gala night in Summerside on June 17. Closing out the weekend on June 18, a variety of activities and entertainment are planned for Gateway Village in Borden-Carleton, including a main stage with live music, said Le Chasseur.

Strait Crossing Bridge Limited is partnering with the IWK Foundation and Canada 150 to host the event.

The bridge first opened to traffic on May 31, 1997.