Winter has only just begun, but already the Island has seen several restrictions on the Confederation Bridge — and that's had an impact on some businesses.

Grocery stores seem to take the biggest hit when shipments get held up, despite efforts to try and stock up.

"Getting notice before definitely helps, that way we can potentially bring in enough product to cover us any type of bridge closure," said Bill Bray, owner of Bray's Independent grocery store in Alberton, P.E.I.

But when closures or restrictions are less predictable it can be a different story.

Bill Bray, pictured here with his Alberton store staff, said if shipments are late he often has to switch around staff schedules (Submitted)

"We can end up getting wiped out to a certain degree and then scrabble to get everything back to proper conditions once the trailer does get across," said Bray.

Bray said that can lead him to switch around the staffing schedule to ensure there are enough people on the floor to unload the truck and get the shelves stocked again.

A toll on truckers too

Then there are the truckers themselves.

The PEI Trucking Sector Council said drivers can often be away from home for extended periods when delays happen. Executive Director Brian Oulton said anytime there is a restriction on the bridge there wil be a trickle down effect for truckers.

"Most of it is 'just in time delivery' we call it, so things you're waiting on today are probably actually just arriving today," he said

"When a truck is late or delayed for one reason or another that has a huge impact on somebody. For sure somebody on the Island is going to feel that impact."

Brian Oulton, executive director of the P.E.I. Trucking Sector Council, says bridge restrictions will effect someone on the Island every time. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

That includes trucking companies who can be left scrambling when there is a restriction or closure.

"For the short term delays, it probably doesn't have a huge impact but when they're closed for a day or the better part of a day you have to realize that there's tomorrow's cargo and the next day's cargo. All that's still got to move as well, so you've figure out how to add today's cargo into that mix," said Oulton.

Both the store owners and the trucking industry said they understand that restrictions and closures are for safety, and that it is one of the realities of living on an island in winter.