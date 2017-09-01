Two bridges, in Fortune Bridge, P.E.I., and Bideford, P.E.I., will be closed starting Sept. 5 according to government news releases.

Detour in fortune

The bridge in Fortune Bridge on Route 310, in Kings County near Rollo Bay, P.E.I., will be out of service beginning Sept. 5 while structure is being replaced.

The road will be closed to through traffic.

A detour will be in place using Route 340, Fortune Wharf North Road to Route 2, Dingwell Mills, as well as Route 332 Fortune Road to Red House Road.

Work is scheduled to be completed in December 2017.

Single-lane bypass to be available in Bideford

The bridge on Route 12 in Bideford, in Prince County near Lennox Island, will also be out of service beginning Sept. 5 for a replacement of the structure.

There won't be any through traffic, so a temporary single-lane bypass road will be constructed. Traffic lights will be in place.

Work is scheduled to be completed in February 2018.