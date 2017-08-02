The Gold Cup Parade committee announced Chief Brian Francis, chief of the Abegweit First Nation, as the 2017 Parade Marshal.

"I am honoured to be the Parade Marshal for this year's Gold Cup Parade," Francis said in a news release.

"My ancestors have been on this island for over 12,000 years. Having an Indigenous leader as the marshal would never have happened decades or even a few years ago," he said.

"I believe that Canada now has an understanding of acknowledging the dark parts of our past and is prepared to move forward in the spirit of reconciliation and partnership."

The theme for this year's parade is "Canada, Eh!" in celebration of Canada 150.

Chief Francis will lead the parade through the streets of Charlottetown on Friday, Aug. 18

beginning at 10 a.m. on North River Road.