P.E.I. native Brett Gallant is hoping for another big win Sunday night in Edmonton playing for Team Canada in the World Curling Championship's gold medal game.

Gallant is the second on Team Canada, the same Newfoundland and Labrador team led by Brad Gushue that won the Brier earlier in March. Gallant, who grew up in Charlottetown, has been a part of Gushue's Newfoundland team since 2012.

Team Canada has gone undefeated so far in the championship with an 11-0 record, including a playoff win over Sweden on Friday.

The victory sent Team Canada to Sunday's final while Sweden had to defeat Switzerland in a semi-final match Saturday night to make its way to the final.

Gallant will have the support of family and friends Sunday night, including his mother Kathie, who made the trip to Edmonton from the Island to be there in person.

Gallant's younger brother Chris will be watching from Charlottetown.

"It's pretty exciting. I'll be more excited when it comes on," he said.

"It almost doesn't seem real. I'm looking forward to watching it."