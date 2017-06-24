It's been a year of big achievements for P.E.I.-born curler Brett Gallant as he won at both the Brier and the world championships.

And on Saturday night, the place where it all began for Gallant — the Charlottetown Curling Club — is celebrating his accomplishments with a gala.

"We wanted to celebrate P.E.I.'s first and only men's Canadian and world champion. And, Brett curled out of the Charlottetown Curling Club for many, many years and represented the club at numerous championships," said curling club president Mitch O'Shea.

Seafood reception

Gallant now lives in Newfoundland and has been a part of Brad Gushue's Newfoundland rink since 2012.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with a seafood reception and dinner. Tickets are sold out for the event, but at 10 p.m., the doors open to the public for a $10 fee to join the event and listen to live entertainment.