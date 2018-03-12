Brett Gallant helped sweep Brad Gushue's final rock to the button, and the Gushue rink won its second Brier championship in a row on Sunday.

"It's pretty sweet," said Gallant, a native of Charlottetown.

"We never really had a comfortable lead. You never feel comfortable when the other team's playing that well. We got a few breaks and we were able to take advantage of them."

Both Gallant and Gushue praised the play of the Alberta rink, skipped by Brendan Bottcher. Alberta scored two in the ninth to make it 5-4, but Gushue took advantage of the hammer to win the match 6-4.

The Olympics showed how tough the competition will be at the world championships, says Brett Gallant. (CBC)

Gallant and the Gushue rink are now looking ahead to world championship, which they won last year. Gallant said the team will rest for a week before starting to focus on that tournament.

"We've got to be at our best," he said.

"The competition there, they showed at the Olympics how strong everybody is."

This year's Worlds are in Las Vegas, March 31 to April 8.