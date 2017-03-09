A P.E.I. driver suspected of impaired driving who was blocked by an excavator until police arrived has been sentenced to seven days in jail for failing a breathalyzer.

Paul Dwight Younker, 50, pleaded guilty to the charge in Charlottetown Provincial Court on Wednesday.

On Dec. 22 at 2:30 p.m., Queens District RCMP were called to a property near Highway 15 in Brackley, P.E.I. for a suspected impaired driver.

Police said at the time that the driver of the car had stopped to confront the driver of the excavator about his work.

Suspect boxed in

The excavator driver suspected Younker of being intoxicated and boxed in the vehicle between the excavator and its bucket.

Besides the jail term, Younker was banned from driving for one year and ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and a $450 victim surcharge.