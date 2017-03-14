Students, staff and faculty at P.E.I.'s Holland College will show off their vocal talents at concert Thursday night called Break Free in the Florence Simmons Performance Hall.

Two groups will perform. The Holland College Singers is a 22-voice choir, with membership open to anyone associated with the college. Hollogram is an eight-person a cappella group, also made up of Holland College members, but its formation included an audition process.

Both groups formed in September. Nancy Beck, assistant director of the Break Free show, described it as a revival of a long musical tradition at the old Prince of Wales College building.

"Music has always been a big part of that building and that room," said Beck.

"The music department of UPEI was first in that building."

'A chance to sing'

Nancy Milligan, a member of the Holland College Singers, said the group is open and accepting of people with different levels of musical experience.

"It's just a chance for anyone who wants to sing to come and sing," said Milligan.

"That's why I joined. I wanted a chance to sing more and it seemed like a wonderful opportunity to do it."

Both groups will sing a selection of popular tunes. The Hollogram playlist includes Somewhere from West Side Story, Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah, and the old big band tune Sing Sing Sing.

Entry is by donation at the door, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Florence Simmons Performance Hall in Charlottetown.