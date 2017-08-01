RCMP on P.E.I. have laid charges in a break, enter and assault incident from Saturday, and police believe a second home invasion incident is related.

In a news release, RCMP said the first occurred about 1:30 p.m. in Stratford, P.E.I. A man and woman allegedly broke into a home and robbed the man living there.

Police said the victim was struck with a metal object and cash was taken.

The victim told police he knew the woman. The other attacker had his face covered with a hoodie or bandana during the attack.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Second incident that night

The second attack happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., said police.

In this incident, two men and a woman allegedly entered a home and assaulted several of the occupants.

Police said at least two people in the house were hit with a baseball bat. Again, some of the suspects were known to some of the victims.

A man suffered minor injuries to his head and face and another man suffered a minor injury to his hand.

3 arrested in Summerside

East Prince RCMP began the investigation along with the major crime unit.

With assistance from Summerside Police three people were arrested in Summerside, P.E.I., all three from that city.

A 26-year-old man.

A 27-year-old man.

A 26-year-old woman.

All three have been charged with break, enter and assault with a weapon, along with wearing a mask with intent to commit an offence in connection with the Borden-Carleton incident.

The three are being held in custody, and will appear in Prince County provincial court on Wednesday.

No charges have been laid in connection with the Stratford incident.