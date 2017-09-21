The Brain Injury Association of P.E.I. will present a conference in late October in Charlottetown aimed at giving survivors and caregivers an idea of what to expect and how to cope with brain injuries.

The Let's Talk Brain Injury conference will feature presentations from three experts, including some of the latest research on concussions, and changes that can be expected after a brain injury.

Ken Murnaghan, director of the Brain Injury Association of P.E.I., said he has been meaning to put on a conference for years.

"Many survivors and family members are coming to me and saying, 'Now what?'"

"They go through the rehabilitation phase at the hospital and pretty well they're left holding the bag after they come out the door."

The conference will be held Oct. 27 at the Murchison Centre.