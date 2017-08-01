A tournament that started out as a get-together for golfing friends in 1999 has turned into a fundraising event for P.E.I.'s Children's Wish Foundation of Canada.

But the fun has not been lost over the years as golfers try to win the best prize, the coveted green jacket at the Bragger's Cup tournament.

Three of the organizers, Robert MacKinnon, Don MacLean and Darren Fairhurst told Island Morning someone picked up the green jacket and they decided that whoever won the jacket could brag all winter that they were the best golfer.

Jacket holder ready to retain title

Darren Fairhurst and his team are the current holders of the green jacket and will be playing to keep it at the tournament on Sept. 10 at the Stanhope Golf and Country Club.

"We're going to come back and we might bring in a ringer maybe just to make sure that we're going to take it again," he said.

As the tournament grew to "a bunch of guys just wanting to help out," more than $250,000 has been raised to help fill 25 wishes over 19 years.

The organizers said the Children's Wish Foundation are currently working to fulfil 18 wishes for children ages three to seven.

All the men said as fathers, they love being able to give back to the children that need it.

While they only raised $3,400 at the first tournament in 1999, the organizers said the golf tournament continues to grow each year.