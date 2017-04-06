Murray Harbour, P.E.I.'s Brad Richards was inducted into the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Hall of Fame Wednesday night at the league's award ceremony in Quebec City.

In three seasons with the Rimouski Océanic from 1997 to 2000, Richards compiled 432 points in 190 regular season games and another 90 points in 42 playoff games.

CHL player of the year

In the 1999-2000 season, Richards was named the Canadian Hockey League player of the year and scoring champion after scoring 71 goals and 186 points. He has also been named a QMJHL playoff MVP and still holds league and team records.

Richards was drafted 64th overall in 1998 by the Tampa Bay Lightning. He played 15 seasons in the NHL with the Lightning, Dallas Stars, New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings.

2 Stanley Cups

Over his career, he won two Stanley Cups — in 2004 with Tampa Bay and in 2015 with the Chicago Blackhawks.

In 2004, Richards was named the NHL's playoff MVP.

Richards tallied 932 points in 1,126 regular season NHL games and 105 points in 146 playoff games. Richards retired from the NHL in 2016.

Also inducted into the QMJHL Hall of Fame Wednesday night were Luc Lachapelle, Francis Bouillon, Jean-Sebastien Giguere and Gaston Therrien.