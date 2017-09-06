After one season out of the NHL P.E.I.'s Brad Richards is going back to the New York Rangers.

The Rangers announced this week Richards is joining its management team as a hockey operations advisor. He'll help develop players in the farm system and provide input on hockey operations decisions.

Richards was a leader with the team during its run to the Stanley Cup finals in 2014.

He then spent single seasons with Chicago, where he won a Stanley Cup in 2015, and Detroit before retiring at the end of the 2015-16 season.

Richards also won the cup in Tampa Bay in 2004.