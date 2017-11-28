The communities of Brackley and Winsloe South are looking into possible amalgamation — but first, community leaders need to talk to their residents.

The plan is still in the preliminary stages, but if Winsloe South and Brackley were to join together, they would have just under 600 residents.

"We haven't decided to amalgamate yet ... we're just looking at our options right now," said Don Jardine, a councillor in the community of Winsloe South.

With the new Municipal Government Act set to come into effect soon, Jardine said it would be a benefit to join with Brackley.

"They have more developments than we do," he said.

Brackley already has some of the requirements of the new act finished, like an official plan and some bylaws.

"Those would be benefits ... because to develop all of the requirements is going to be quite extensive. They're going to have to do the bylaws that are required under the new act so if we become a part of them, then we would just be included in that."

'We are a rural community'

Jardine says they have been speaking to many communities, but decided to go with Brackley.

One thing they are trying to avoid is being swallowed up by a bigger centre.

"We are a rural community," he said.

"We're 200 people and we have a lot of farmers, and we want to maintain our rural nature. So, becoming part of Charlottetown would make us more of an urban-type community.

"Brackley is more of a rural-type community like we are."

Public consultations

There is a public meeting for residents of both communities next Wednesday, Dec. 6 in Brackley.

The councils want to hear what the public thinks first before deciding what to do next.

Then, they will most likely vote on whether or not to join up and start the next step in the process — seeking approval from the province.