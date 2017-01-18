RCMP searched for a missing 35-year-old woman in the Brackley Beach area of the P.E.I. National Park on Wednesday.

Police said they were notified this morning that she had failed to come home and was missing. Her vehicle was located at Brackley Beach.

Based on the location where the vehicle was found, police have focused their search on the main beach area. They wrapped up Wednesday's search around 2 p.m.

"We believe from our investigation that we know where she was last and we'll be conducting our search from there and our search continues," said Sgt. Leanne Butler.

Butler said police dogs and a helicopter assisted with Wednesday's search. There are plans to bring in a dive team to search the water on Thursday.

Public not asked for help

Butler said police aren't asking the public for help at this time.

"The family has asked us that the name not be released and we feel that won't impact our investigation so we will not be releasing the name of the missing lady," she said.