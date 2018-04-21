Brackley Drive-In closed until ground dries up

Some usual signs of the summer season will be a little late showing up on P.E.I. this year.

The Brackley Drive-In theatre typically opens the first weekend in May, but owner Bob Boyle is delaying the opening until May 11 to give the ground more time to dry up.

"We still have a fair bit of snow and ice. Moreso ice than snow, so it takes longer for the ice to melt. And that there is keeping the ground wet and moist, and we just can't get vehicles in there to do the work that we need to to get ready to get open."

He also said with the cold weather, it wouldn't be comfortable for people to be out at a drive-in movie.

The City of Charlottetown also announced that city operated sports fields are not yet open for the season, because the fields are too wet.

They will be closed until further notice.

