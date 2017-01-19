An RCMP dive team from New Brunswick has arrived on P.E.I. and will be aiding in the search for a missing 35-year-old woman in the Brackley Beach area of P.E.I. National Park.

The woman was reported missing Wednesday morning. Her vehicle was found near the beach, and searchers spent hours along the shore. The search was halted at 2 p.m. Police say they believe they know where she was last.

The divers will be working along the North Shore later Thursday.

Police are not asking for the public's help in the search at this time.