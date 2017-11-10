Amanda Beazley, the new executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Charlottetown and Montague, has big plans for what she says is already a great organization.

Beazley comes to the club after five years with the P.E.I. Literacy Alliance.

"I feel like I'm at my best when I'm working with kids and families … Boys and Girls Club is just so involved in the community and doing such great work and that's just where my passion is," said Beazley.

"It just felt like the stars aligned."

New programs, new outreach

While she is impressed by the work Boys and Girls Club has done in the past, including for her own son, Beazley said it is always possible to take things up a notch.

She plans to bring her experience with the P.E.I. Literacy Alliance to the club to improve programs in both literacy and numeracy. She'd also like to introduce financial literacy supports for families.

The Boys and Girls Club is already doing great work, says Amanda Beazley. (Stephanie Brown/CBC News)

Beazley also sees opportunities to reach out more into the community.

"Maybe working with seniors a little bit more and having that knowledge exchange between seniors and youth and families," she said.

"I think that would be super cool."

While this isn't the time of year to be thinking about it, Beazley would also like to see the club adopt some green space, where youth could learn more about gardening and growing their own food.