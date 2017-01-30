Out of 1,378 babies born on P.E.I. in 2016, 713 were boys and 665 were girls, according to Health PEI.

In other words, there were 48 more boys than girls. Put a different way, 51.7 per cent of last year's babies were boys, and 48.3 per cent were girls. And put yet another way, 107 boys were born for every 100 girls.

The usual ratio is about 104 male births to 100 female births.

The margin was much greater in 2015, when boys births outnumbered girls by the highest ratio in about 20 years. Then 726 Island births were boys compared with 596 girls, a ratio of 122 boys to 100 girls.

And according to the province, the most popular names for those boys were William, Oliver and Emmett.